2023 WWC: Tinubu Confident Of Super Falcons Victory Against Australia

Ahead of the Super Falcons’ Thursday clash with Australia at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, President Bola Tinubu is confident of victory for the Nigerian side.

The President, in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Dele Alake, conveyed his best wishes for the Super Falcons as they prepare to face the Aussies.

Channels Television reports that the match against co-hosts Australia, slated for 11 am, is considered to be a crucial and tricky game.

“The President, like other football-loving Nigerians, takes immense pride in the Super Falcons’ impressive performance in the opening match against Canada, a formidable opponent and the reigning Olympic Champions.

“He firmly believes that the upcoming match on Thursday will be a thrilling encounter that will culminate in victory for the Nigerian team,” Alake said in a statement.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the Super Falcons’ remarkable achievements as a dominant force in women’s football in Africa.

He expressed optimism that the blending of new talents with seasoned veterans will propel Nigeria’s success in women’s football to even greater heights in the tournament down under.

“He assures the players and the coaching crew of the enthusiastic support of all Nigerians, urging the team to continue exemplifying Nigeria’s spirit of determination and excellence both on and off the pitch, serving as worthy ambassadors of the nation,” the statement added.