Abbas In Second Meeting With Tinubu 24 Hours Into Resident Doctors’ Strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Wednesday evening, entered into a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the second within the first 24 hours of an indefinite strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

A similar meeting between Abbas and the President was held on Tuesday night in a bid to resolve the ongoing strike.

Reports of the meeting became public hours after the resident doctors announce their “total and indefinite strike action” on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the week, the Speaker had engaged in discussions with the national leadership of NARD. During the meeting, he had passionately implored the doctors to suspend their planned strike.

He sought their patience and understanding, requesting a two-week period to find solutions to the issues raised by the association.

Abbas also made a commitment to meet with Tinubu within 24 hours to discuss the situation further.

That meeting came on Tuesday night, where the Speaker reportedly presented the President with an overview of the legislative official’s earlier meeting with the NARD leadership.

He was said to have urged the President to step in and address the concerns raised by the resident doctors, highlighting the importance of their role in the country’s healthcare system.