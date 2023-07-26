Emefiele: DSS Condemns ‘Unfortunate’ Fracas With Prison Officials, Orders Probe

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday said it would probe the fracas involving its officials and personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) at the Federal High Court in Lagos.
On Tuesday, DSS operatives got physical with the prison officers on the court premises over custody of suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.
READ ALSO: DSS, Prison Officials Clash At Lagos Court Over Emefiele’s Custody
Channels Television had reported that the scuffle between both agencies occurred after Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20m and ordered that the embattled CBN chief be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.
Barely 24 hours after the supremacy battle over Emefiele, the secret police condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate.
“The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS,” a statement by DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, partly read.
“The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference. The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it.
“The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation-building, national development and security management. Also, the Service has a robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS.”
See the full statement by the DSS below:
DSS Investigates 25th July, 2023, Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos Incident
The public will recall that Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor, was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on 25th July, 2023. The Service has noted the incident that took place between its staff and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and wish to state as follows:
- The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS;
- The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference;
iii. The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it. The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation building, national development and security management. Also, the Service has robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS;
iv While noting that the personnel from both Agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter. This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.
For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele Case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary. The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership. In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline. The Service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism. It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, therefore, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the desired security goals for the nation. It is imperative to note that we have no other country but Nigeria. We should join hands, with love and tolerance, to build it.
Peter Afunanya, Ph.D
Public Relations Officer,
Department of State Services,
National Headquarters,
Abuja
26th July, 2023