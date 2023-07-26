Emefiele: DSS Condemns ‘Unfortunate’ Fracas With Prison Officials, Orders Probe

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday said it would probe the fracas involving its officials and personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

On Tuesday, DSS operatives got physical with the prison officers on the court premises over custody of suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

Channels Television had reported that the scuffle between both agencies occurred after Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Emefiele to bail in the sum of N20m and ordered that the embattled CBN chief be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

Barely 24 hours after the supremacy battle over Emefiele, the secret police condemned the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

“The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS,” a statement by DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, partly read.

“The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference. The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it.

“The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation-building, national development and security management. Also, the Service has a robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS.”

See the full statement by the DSS below: