Insecurity: Govt Rendered Helpless As ‘Women, Children Are Raped’ In Zamfara – Lawmaker

Honourable Kabiru Adamu, a member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State, has raised a distressing alarm that the state capital, Gusau, is on the verge of being overrun by bandits.

In a grave report, the lawmaker detailed the increasing acts of violence perpetrated by the bandits, including the horrifying instances of women and children being raped.

He painted a disturbing picture of a state government that appears to be helpless in the face of this mounting security crisis.

In response to the deteriorating situation, Honourable Adamu is urgently calling on the President to direct the service chiefs to take immediate action.

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of prompt intervention in order to safeguard lives and properties and to prevent the bandits from seizing control of the entire state.

The appeal underscores the dire security situation in Zamfara State and highlights the need for swift and decisive action to address the escalating crisis.

According to Honourable Kabiru Adamu, the implications of the bandits’ actions are far-reaching, and they pose a significant threat not just to the peace and security of Gusau, but to the entire state of Zamfara.