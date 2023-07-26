Italian FA Gives British And Swiss Footballers EU Status

The decision to change those players' status came after a request from Serie A clubs.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated July 26, 2023
(FILES) Leicester City’s English midfielder Harvey Barnes (L) fights for the ball with Leeds United’s English striker Patrick Bamford during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Leicester at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 25, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

 

 

British and Swiss footballers playing in Italy now have the same status as citizens of the European Union, the country’s football federation announced on Wednesday.

In a short statement, the FIGC announced the decision had been made a meeting held on Monday, saying that the ruling “will apply as of the 2023/24 season” which formally began at the start of July.

It frees up Italian teams during this summer’s transfer window, as they are allowed to buy no more than two non-EU players per season.

Recent AC Milan signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek is no longer considered a non-EU citizen by the FIGC.

The United Kingdom left the EU in 2020, while Switzerland which borders Italy never joined.

