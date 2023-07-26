Senate Condemns South-East Sit-At-Home, Asks FG To Extradite Simon Ekpa

The Senate, on Wednesday, condemned the Monday sit-at-home in the South East geopolitical zone and asked the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government and extradite a pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, for prosecution.

The upper chamber also resolved to invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs (when appointed) and relevant stakeholders to carry out thorough investigation as well as bring other sponsors of the act to book.

The illegal sit-at-home order is said to be enforced by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in five South-East states — Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia and Ebonyi.

The unconstitutional order was declared in 2021 to press home demands for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) and prosecuted for terrorism-related charges.

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, in July 2023, said the sit-at-home is making his state lose over N10 billion every Monday.