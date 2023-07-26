Police Arrest Suspected Child Traffickers In Benue  

The Benue State Police Command has arrested some members of a syndicate of suspected child traffickers Traffickers operating around the Internally Displaced Persons camp at Northbank and other parts of Makurdi.

The command’s spokesperson, Anene Catherine, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying the arrest was carried out after intensified surveillance by the police following information about the syndicate.

Those arrested are the mastermind, Member Friday, his wife and accomplice, Stephen Terungwa, Sughter Akegh and Atom Gideon.

According to the police, Friday escaped to an unknown destination.

“During the interview session, suspects confessed to having recruited pregnant girls who gave birth and handed them over to one Friday, the kingpin who has been on the run. They were paid one hundred and fifty thousand Naira for each pregnancy that was delivered,” the statement said.

It added that one child that was earlier reported missing by his parents at the Saudi police Division was also rescued from the house of the said kingpin.

The police advised the members of the public to ensure that their children are in safe places at all times especially now that they are on holiday.