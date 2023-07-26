Trade Commissioner’s Convoy Attacked In Aba, Two Police Officers Killed

A distressing turn of events unfolded in the city of Aba on Tuesday when an armed gang attacked the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry amidst his official tour.

The attack, which occurred around 4 pm, tragically led to the death of two police officers and resulted in a government vehicle being set ablaze.

The Commissioner’s convoy was en route to the Ekoha shopping plaza for a familiarization tour when the assailants opened fire. In the ensuing chaos, a police constable attached to the convoy was fatally shot. Unfortunately, a police inspector who was at the scene for a separate assignment also lost his life.

In addition to the loss of lives, the hoodlums set a vehicle from the Ministry for Trade, Commerce, and Investment on fire.

The Commissioner of Police has assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway to bring the culprits to justice. The Commissioner condemned the violent act and called for calm and cooperation from the public.

ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, said that any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove pivotal in apprehending those responsible for this heinous act.

The Police Force through its spokesperson emphasized its unwavering commitment to pursue justice and uphold the triumph of good over evil in this tragic event, stressing that together, the community and law enforcement agencies can stand against such senseless acts of violence.