Twenty-Two Killed In Senegal Bus Crash

Twenty-two people died and 52 were injured Wednesday when a bus crashed in northern Senegal, the fire brigade told AFP.

The accident happened in the village of Ngeune Sarre in Louga region, a national fire brigade official said, while a rescue worker at the site said the final death toll could rise.

They did not specify the cause or time of the accident.

In January, 19 people were killed and 24 injured in a collision in the same area, near Louga.

READ ALSO: Niger President Mohamed Bazoum ‘Detained By Guards’

The previous week, around 40 people died in a bus crash in the centre of Senegal.

That tragedy, on January 8, prompted a wave of criticism against authorities over the frequency of accidents on Senegal’s roads, and the lack of action taken to prevent them.

The government responded by announcing a slew of measures, including a ban on overnight bus journeys. But transport professionals said many of the measures were unrealistic.

AFP