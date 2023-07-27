2023WWC: We’ve A Lot To Offer, Oshoala Excited Over Win Against Australia

Asisat Oshoala is excited over Nigeria’s win over Australia at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, saying the Super Falcons have a lot to offer.

The Barcelona Femeni forward made history on Thursday when she scored Nigeria’s third goal in the 2-3 victory over the co-hosts.

While speaking after the game which puts Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls in charge of Group B, the forward expressed optimism over the team’s future.

“I am going to give kudos to my teammates, everyone played their hearts out. No one knows what this team is made of,” she said in her post-match interview.

“We only have to come to the field and show the kind of heart that we have. This team has a lot to offer and the world saw that today.”

While Oshoala was a doubt for the game, the former Arsenal star came on in the second half of the clash and made an instant impact.

And for her, helping the team achieve their goal is much more important than personal glory.

“Sometimes you need to make a decision for the team and to be honest, I wasn’t feeling too well but I am not a selfish person,” she added.

“If someone is not 100%, then other people can step up, this is why we have 23 players in the team. The players stepped up. It does not matter where I start, what is most important is the team results.”

Her goal now makes her the only African to have scored in three consecutive Women’s World Cups. She netted in the 2015 and 2019 editions.

Oshoala’s team, now top of the group standings, need just a point in their next game on Monday against Ireland to reach a second consecutive knockout stage in the competition.

They have four points – the same as Canada – while Australia have three points and Ireland on zero.