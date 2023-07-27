AC Milan Sign Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze 

Italian giants AC Milan have signed Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze from Villarreal CF,” the club wrote in a Thursday statement.

“The Nigerian forward has signed for the Rossoneri until 30 June 2028.”

️ Samuel Chukwueze on… The fans

Why he joined ❤️

His love for food

And more ️ #ACMQuest #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/1pMuLDECOI Advertisement — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 27, 2023

The winger was born in Nigeria on May 22nd, 1999, and was part of the Diamond Football Academy Youth Sector before teaming up with Villarreal in 2017.

He scored four goals with Villarreal’s B side in 20 games before debuting for the senior team in September 2018.

Chukwueze then went on to play 207 times for the Yellow Submarines and scored 37 goals. The player was part of the club’s 2020/2021 1 Europa League squad.

“Samuel Chukwueze has chosen the number 21 jersey,” AC Milan added.

Before Milan’s announcement, Villarreal had confirmed the wingman’s departure.

Samuel Chimerenka Chukwueze. pic.twitter.com/fef3lm7hnU — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) July 27, 2023

“Villarreal CF have reached a transfer agreement with AC Milan for Samu Chukwueze, who has left the club after six years,” they said in a statement.

While thanking him for his service, Villarreal said the Nigerian who was “one of the most popular players among the club’s fans, leaves behind goals that will go down in the club’s history, such as the one scored against FC Bayern at the Allianz Arena in the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League or the brilliant performance at the Santiago Bernabéu last season.

“Villarreal CF would like to thank Samu Chukwueze for his dedication and professionalism during his time at the club and wishes him all the best in his new professional career.”