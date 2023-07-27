Ex-Man City Midfielder David Silva Announces Retirement

Former Manchester City and Spain playmaker David Silva announced his retirement on Thursday after sustaining a serious knee injury last week.

“Today is a sad day for me. Today is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to,” the 37-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder said in a video posted on social media.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much,” he added.

Silva spent a decade with Manchester City after joining from Valencia in 2010, winning four Premier League titles.

READ ALSO: Spanish Police Arrest 17 In Fourth-Tier Match-Fixing Probe

Silva joined Real Sociedad upon leaving City in 2020, and was about to embark on a fourth season with the Spanish club.

He made 125 appearances for his country, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

In a statement, Real Sociedad praised Silva as “a legend” and “one of the greatest talents in the history of this sport”.

AFP