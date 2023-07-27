Ex-Man City Midfielder David Silva Announces Retirement

Silva spent a decade with Manchester City after joining from Valencia in 2010, winning four Premier League titles.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated July 27, 2023
File photo: Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder David Silva celebrates after he scores the team’s first goal during the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium in London, on May 18, 2019. Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

 

Former Manchester City and Spain playmaker David Silva announced his retirement on Thursday after sustaining a serious knee injury last week.

“Today is a sad day for me. Today is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to,” the 37-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder said in a video posted on social media.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much,” he added.

Silva joined Real Sociedad upon leaving City in 2020, and was about to embark on a fourth season with the Spanish club.

He made 125 appearances for his country, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

In a statement, Real Sociedad praised Silva as “a legend” and “one of the greatest talents in the history of this sport”.

