Ganduje Pledges Reforms In APC, Bemoans Lukman’s Resignation

Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, said he will reform the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in line with the current realities

Ganduje stated this in Abuja while playing host to members of the National Integrated Movement and the APC Support Group ahead of the official announcement of his appointment as the party’s National Chairman.

He also expressed his disappointment with the resignation of Salihu Lukman as the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the party.

“When I heard it, I said it is very unfortunate. He shouldn’t have resigned because he was only informing members of the public about his opinion,” Ganduje said.

“That is all that democracy is. Since he has resigned, I think it is unfortunate. But I still believe hearing different views, and opinions in a political party is not an offence.”

According to him, internal democracy, wide consultation as well as making the party functional throughout the year would be an area he would focus on.

“More reforms will be introduced and I believe we are taking this party to the next highest level,” Ganduje added.