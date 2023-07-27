Gbajabiamila Presents Tinubu’s Ministerial List To Senate 

After a long wait by Nigerians, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, presented President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.
Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of the Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19pm.
Akpabio said the list was dated July 27, 2023 and titled, ‘Request For Confirmation Of Ministerial-Nominees.
Akpabio said additional nominations would be sent to the Senate in due course. He thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.
See the full list of Tinubu’s ministerial list:
1. Abubakar Momoh
2. Yusuf Maitama Tukur
3. Mohammed Dangiwa
4. Hanatu Musawa
5. Uche Nnaji
6. Betta Edu
7. Doris Uzoka
8. David Umahi
9.Nyesom Wike
10. Mohammed Badaru
11. Nasir El-Rufai
12. Ekperikpe Ekpo
13. Nkiru Onyejiocha
14. Olubunmi Ojo
15. Stella Okotete
16. Uju Ohaneye
17. Bello Mohammed Goroyo
18. Dele Alake
19. Lateef Fagbemi
20. Mohammed Idris
21. Olawale Edun
22. Wahid Adelabu
23. Imma Ibrahim
24. Ali Pate
25. Joseph Utsev
26. Abubakar Kyari
27. John Enoh
28. Sani Abubakar Danladi