Gov Diri Swears In Eight LG Caretaker Chairmen, 31 Heads Of Rural Devt Authorities

Governor Douye Diri has sworn in eight local government caretaker chairmen and thirty one heads of rural development authorities.

During the swearing in ceremony that took place at the Government House banquet hall in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital, the governor charged the new appointees to reside in their council areas while carrying out their official duties.

He also warned them against taking loans from banks during their tenure while approving five supervisory councilors and three personal aides to the chairmen.

The Governor, who placed the local Government administrators under the direct supervision of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, urged the appointees to prioritize accountability.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the caretaker chairman of southern Ijaw local government area assured Bayelsan that the will deliver the dividends of the prosperity administration of the state to the rural dwellers.

The ceremony followed the screening and confirmation of the new appointees by the State House of Assembly.