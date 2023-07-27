‘I Was Struggling To Breathe,’ Ohale Recalls Aftermath Of Goal Against Australia

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has shared her experience after scoring in Nigeria’s win over Australia at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The defender put her body on the line to score Nigeria’s second goal in the 2-3 victory over the Maltidas on Thursday.

🏴FULL TIME! in Lang Park 🏟️ 🇦🇺 Australia 2-3 Nigeria 🇳🇬 Emily Van Egmond 45+1' (1-0)

Uchenna Kanu 45+5' (1-1)

Osinachi Ohale 65' (1-2)

Asisat Oshoala 72' (1-3)

Alanna Kennedy 90+10' (2-3)#SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC #AUSNGAc pic.twitter.com/dHdpAZ4cYm Advertisement — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 27, 2023

She was the fastest to respond when Australia’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold could not deal with a Rasheedat Ajibade header.

Ohale pounced on the ball and scored to give her team the advantage. But she was caught by an Australian player in the process, and laid in the opponent’s goalpost after netting the goal.

READ ALSO: [2023WWC] We’ve A Lot To Offer, Oshoala Excited Over Nigeria’s Win Over Australia

Wow Well done @Rasheedat08 and @OhaleOsinachi Ohale defending and scoring is down from that goal scored. Hoping she gets back into the team. We can’t loose her cos we winning this Australia 1-2 Nigeria Advertisement Let’s do this Falcons #SoarSuperFalcons #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/G8OVnfxiir — cecilia omorogbe (@CTV_ceceO) July 27, 2023

But after receiving treatment, Ohale continued the match but described her experience in those moments as “crazy”.

“It was crazy. I was struggling to breathe. I could not catch my breath. My teammates did not know what was happening to me,” she told Channels Television on the sidelines of the match at Lang Park, Brisbane.

“They came jumping at me and all of that. It was when they realized [I was injured] that they backed off but I am happy I got the goal for my team and I finished the game.”

Describing Thursday’s triumph as exciting, adding, “You can see it all over. I feel so great.

“I feel happy. I am happy for myself, the team, and what we have achieved so far”.

Reward For Hardwork

Her performance got her the Player of the Match prize. The goal was her second-ever for the Super Falcons. The accolade is also the second time a Nigerian player is winning the gong. Chiamaka Nnadozie got the award in the side’s barren draw against Olympic champions Canada.

Nigeria play Ireland in their last match of the group stage on Monday, needing only a point to seal a second consecutive knockout phase outing at the World Cup.