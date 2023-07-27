Ministerial List: Tinubu Determined To Do Well As President – APC Spokesman

As the much-awaited ministerial list was unveiled by President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the President is determined to do well in office.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said Tinubu is taking his time regarding the constitution of his cabinet.

Acknowledging the delay, the party’s spokesman said the President is careful in selecting his team that will help drive his vision and help in the success of the administration.

“The President is someone who is determined to do well as a leader, President of this country,” Morka said.

“He has taken his time. I know a lot of people were expecting that this list would have come out sooner than it did but the man (is) really taking a lot of care to ensure that he puts together a team that can help him succeed as President.”

Tinubu’s first set of nominations was overshadowed by politicians including ex-governors, serving and former members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Twenty-five per cent of the nominees are women while 75% are men. The women are Betta Edu, Doris Aniche Uzoka, Hannatu Musawa, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Stella Okotete, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim.

The transmission of the list to the National Assembly comes a day before the expiration of the 60-day constitutional deadline of July 28, 2023.

Away from the ministerial nominations, the APC spokesman also weighed in on the crisis rocking the party following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

Reports had emerged that the ruling party was considering former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as Adamu’s replacement while former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, may replace Omisore.

While reacting to the development, Morka neither confirmed nor debunked the report. Rather, he said there is no official response from the ruling party on the matter.

“We don’t have an official decision yet,” he maintained. “We hope that the National Executive Council (NEC) will deal with the issue of succession to those offices and will hopefully give further directions.”