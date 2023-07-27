Operation Hakorin Damisa IV: Troops Neutralise Bandits, Rescue Kidnap Victims

Troops of Operation Hakorin Damisa IV successfully neutralised bandits, rescued several kidnapped victims, and recovered an array of arms and ammunition in a series of operations across various locations in Plateau State.

On July 26, 2023, during operations in Rugan/Basiru village of Barkin-Ladi LGA, the troops repelled an attack by suspected bandits, capturing ten suspects, and recovering two AK-47 rifles, 15 rounds of special ammunition, three locally fabricated guns, and a military desert camouflage uniform.

They also thwarted an attempted attack on Mangun and Patlong villages in Mangu LGA, neutralising several bandits.

A day earlier, on July 25, the troops successfully responded to gunfire from bandits along Janneret/Washina Changal and Gyambwas roads in Mangu LGA, recovering three motorcycles and a locally fabricated gun. They also rescued five kidnap victims in Rumfar Gwamna village and recovered a Toyota Camry and Sharon cars. Further operations led to the rescue of four more victims from criminal hideouts in Unguwan Haruna, Kibam, and Dogon Daji forest, and the arrest of two suspected kidnappers.

On July 22, in response to a distress call at Makabat village in Bokkos, two miscreants were apprehended, and two locally fabricated rifles were recovered.

A combat team also recovered 15 rustled cows in the Fan District of Barkin-Ladi LGA, while 37 cows were seized for illegally grazing on farmlands in Shimlan and Barkin Ladi villages.

In a major breakthrough, the troops captured a notorious gunrunner during a sting operation in Soi village, Gidan Akwati Gashish District, recovering an AK-47 rifle and magazine.

The Operation Safe Haven team continues to urge citizens to provide credible and timely information to aid prompt responses to security situations.