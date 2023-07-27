Women’s World Cup Full Time: Australia 2-3 Nigeria

The Super Falcons are having the upper hand in the Women’s World Cup match between them and co-host Australia on Thursday.

Australia took the lead in the first minute of the added five minutes after the regular first 45 minutes through Van Egmood.

The Super Falcons responded swiftly to Australia’s goal with the equalizer through Uchenna Kanu in the last minute of the added time.

The Falcons have since overturned the game on its head and already leading 3-1 with Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala getting two extra goals for the Africans.

The @NGSuper_Falcons equalise in the final seconds of the first half! What a second half we have in store!

47′ The game resumes for the second 45 minutes with Australia pressing to regain the lead the lost.

59′ Payne is being attended to by the medical team after a rough tackle from an Australian player.

65′ Goooooaaaaallllll

Nigeria takes the lead from Osinachi Ohale

72′ Goooooaaaaalllll

Asisat Oshoala makes it 3 for Nigeria. The Barcelona striker receives a yellow card after pulling her shirt to celebrate her goal.

90′ It’s still 3-1 in Nigeria’s favour

Full minutes has been completed in this game and the referee has added extra 11 minutes.

97′ Australia1-3 Nigeria

90+10 Goooooaaaallllll

Australia’s pressure pays off as Kennedy reduces the deficit.

FULL TIME: Australia 2-3 Nigeria