‘A Plus To Go Home’: Nigeria’s Calvin Bassey Signs For Fulham

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has signed for English side Fulham, the club confirmed on Friday evening.

“The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Calvin Bassey from Ajax for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance, which is expected to be received during the early part of next week,” the London club said in a statement.

“The 23-year-old defender has agreed a contract until the summer of 2027, with a Club option to extend by a further 12 months. Bassey will wear the number three shirt this season.”

READ ALSO: Silva Commits To Fulham After Reported Saudi Offer

After confirming his move, the player told the team’s website that Fulham is a “big” club and he is happy to be back “home”.

“They always have quality players, they’re playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world, so I didn’t have to think much about it,” the player, who operates sometimes as a left-back, said.

“It’s a London club as well, so it’s always a plus to go home! I’m happy it’s all done now and I can just focus on the football and help the team build on last season when they did amazing.”

The Super Eagle is leaving Ajax just one year after teaming up with the Dutch side from Scottish Premiership club Rangers.

While at Ajax, Calvin played 39 competitive games, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

At the national team level, the defender has featured 10 times for the three-time African champions.

“Calvin’s been a top target for us, so we’re all delighted that he’s committed for the long term with Fulham, and we’re looking forward to watching him progress. Come on Fulham!” Fulham owner Toni Khan added.

He joins the growing list of Nigerian footballers who have moved to new clubs in this summer transfer window. His compatriot and teammate Samuel Chukwueze on Thursday teamed up with AC Milan from Villarreal.