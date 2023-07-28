FG Will Support Google To Create One Million Jobs For Nigerians, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday said the Federal Government will support global tech giant, Google Incorporated, to create one million digital jobs for Nigerians.

Tinubu stated this while receiving Google Global Vice President, Richard Gingras, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday.

“I am glad that Google is ready to partner with us. You have answered our call on digital innovation and to help our youths. You are supporting our efforts to promote the digital economy. We are ready to work with you on your commitment to create 1 million digital jobs in Nigeria,” Tinubu was quoted by his media aide, Dele Alake in a statement.

“We will give you all the support you need to have a beneficial corporate responsibility. We have started our economic reforms, even though tortuous.”

According to the President, it is in the public interest that free speech and press freedom should not be impeded.

“It is in the public interest to continue to defend free press and free speech. We are committed to supporting a free society,” the President said.

On his part, the Google Vice President said that he was in Nigeria for the West Africa Journalism Innovation Conference.

He said he had been inspired by the creativity and talent of young people in Nigeria who are embracing technology and digital tools to expand access to information and promote democracy.

“We will continue to support your programmes to expand your digital economy,” Gingras said.

“Google has a deep interest in Nigeria. We want to support the government’s efforts to create one million digital jobs. We have all the tools and capabilities to make this happen. We will also help to secure Nigeria and we have discussed that with your National Security Adviser.

“I came to Nigeria to learn. I am going back home very impressed with what I saw. You have very vibrant, creative, and talented young people who are embracing innovation.”