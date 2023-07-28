UEFA Bans Juventus Over Financial Rules

Juventus have been banned from Europa Conference League over financial rules, the club said on Friday. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated July 28, 2023
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 28, 2020 shows the UEFA logo at the organization's headquarters in Nyon. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Juventus were kicked out of next season’s Conference League on Friday for breaching financial fair play rules, UEFA announced.The Italian giants were also fined 20 million euros ($22 million) with half that amount suspended.

“Juventus violated UEFA’s regulatory framework…and it was decided to exclude Juventus from the 2023/24 UEFA men’s club competition,” said a UEFA statement.

