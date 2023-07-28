UEFA Bans Juventus Over Financial Rules

READ ALSO: AC Milan Sign Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze
“Juventus violated UEFA’s regulatory framework…and it was decided to exclude Juventus from the 2023/24 UEFA men’s club competition,” said a UEFA statement.
Juventus have been banned from Europa Conference League over financial rules, the club said on Friday.
READ ALSO: AC Milan Sign Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze
“Juventus violated UEFA’s regulatory framework…and it was decided to exclude Juventus from the 2023/24 UEFA men’s club competition,” said a UEFA statement.