London Gatwick Airport Evacuates Passengers From North Terminal Over Fire Alarm

Passengers were evacuated from the North Terminal of London Gatwick Airport following a fire alarm on Friday morning.

Photos and videos shared on Twitter, which is being rebranded as “X”, show crowds of passengers clustered outside the building.

Responding to tweets from concerned individuals, the airport, amid apologies, stated that passengers would be processed through security as promptly as possible.

“North Terminal was evacuated for a short time this morning due to a fire alarm being activated. As always, safety and security are our number one priorities. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the airport said in one tweet.

In another, it noted that the Departure Lounge was evacuated for a short time as a result of the fire alarm.

“This means passengers were waiting to go through Security. Staff are working hard to process passengers as quickly as they can. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused,” the airport added.