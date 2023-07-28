Sanwo-Olu Releases 39-Member Cabinet List, Retains Omotoso

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has sent his list of cabinet nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.
A statement by the Lagos State Government said the list, which contains 39 names, is a mixture of politicians and technocrats.
Some members of the immediate past cabinet such as the ex-Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Mr. Sam Egube; ex-Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyooye and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab among others made the cut.
READ ALSO: Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Special Meeting On Niger Coup
But some new faces like Lawal Pedro (SAN), Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu, and Idris Aregbe are part of the nominees.
Below is the full list:
1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi
4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde
5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)
6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode
8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
12. Engr. Abiola Olowu
13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
16. Mr. Idris Aregbe
17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon
20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts
22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi
24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare
25. Prof. Akin Abayomi
26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
27. Engr. Olalere Odusote
28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola
29. Mr. Mosopefolu George
30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake
31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
36. Mr. Sam Egube
37. Dr. Jide Babatunde
38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
39. Mrs Solape Hammond