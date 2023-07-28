Sanwo-Olu Releases 39-Member Cabinet List, Retains Omotoso

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has sent his list of cabinet nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

A statement by the Lagos State Government said the list, which contains 39 names, is a mixture of politicians and technocrats.

Some members of the immediate past cabinet such as the ex-Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Mr. Sam Egube; ex-Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyooye and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab among others made the cut.

READ ALSO: Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Special Meeting On Niger Coup

But some new faces like Lawal Pedro (SAN), Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu, and Idris Aregbe are part of the nominees.

Below is the full list:

1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde

5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)

6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende

7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode

8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

12. Engr. Abiola Olowu

13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

16. Mr. Idris Aregbe

17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab

19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon

20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts

22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi

24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare

25. Prof. Akin Abayomi

26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

27. Engr. Olalere Odusote

28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola

29. Mr. Mosopefolu George

30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake

31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya

32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

36. Mr. Sam Egube

37. Dr. Jide Babatunde

38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

39. Mrs Solape Hammond