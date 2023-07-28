Senegalese Opposition Leader Sonko Arrested

Djibril Gueye Ndiaye, the politician's head of protocol, said the gendarmerie came and "took" him.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated July 28, 2023
Ousmane Sonko
FILE PHOTO: Senegalese’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, charged with rape, gestures as he talks to media at his party’s headquarters in Dakar on March 8, 2021 after being freed from detention. Seyllou / AFP

 

Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko was arrested Friday, two members of his party and a senior security official told AFP, though no precise reasons were given.

“Ousmane Sonko was arrested — there were gendarmes in front of his house,” said Ousseynou Ly, a spokesman for Sonko’s Pastef party.

Djibril Gueye Ndiaye, the politician’s head of protocol, said the gendarmerie came and “took” him.

A senior security official confirmed to AFP that Sonko had been arrested but did not specify the reasons.

The arrest happened in the late afternoon on Friday, a national holiday in Senegal.

In a message posted to Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, the French lawyer Juan Branco, who represents Sonko, said the politician had been locked up in a courthouse basement.

The interior and justice ministries could not be reached by telephone.

Sonko, a firebrand politician and presidential candidate, was sentenced in June to two years in prison for morally corrupting a young woman, a conviction that renders him ineligible.

He was tried in absentia.

On July 24, a security detail that had confined him to his home in Dakar was lifted. It had been in place since May 28.

