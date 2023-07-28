Super Falcons: ‘Pay Them’, Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Tells NFF

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has called out the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to do the needful by paying the Super Falcons their bonuses.

The players and the football body were at odds before the tournament over unpaid bonuses, with senior members of the squad threatening to boycott the opener against Canada.

But just after the Super Falcons stunned Australia in a Group B game at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the former English forward asked the NFF to pay the girls’ bonus.

“Pay them Nigeria Football Federation,” Wright, who is following the New Zealand and Australia tournament, tweeted.

Earlier, Nigeria’s Head Coach Randy Waldrum had revealed some players are owed “per diem and bonuses” from two years ago.

“Up until about three weeks ago, I had been owed 14 months’ salary, and then they paid seven months’ salary,” he claimed.

READ ALSO: [2023 WWC] First Lady Hails Super Falcons After Victory Over Australia

The 66-year-old also tasked the federation to give an account of the $960,000 FIFA paid the NFF for the country’s preparations for the World Cup.

But NFF spokesman Ademola Olajire counter-accused the American, alleging the coach wanted the federation to waste its meagre resources.

While African teams were off to a disappointing start in the competition with no win, Nigeria broke the sequence with Asisat Oshoala’s goal sealing victory over the Maltidas.

With four points from two games, the West African lead the Group B standings. They will play Ireland in their next match, needing just a draw to reach the knockout round of the competition.

The encounter is billed for July 31st by 11:00 am (Nigeria time/WAT).