‘Committed, Professional, Dedicated’: Tributes As Diya Laid To Rest In Ogun

The former Chief of General Staff and military administrator of Ogun state, Lt Gen. Oladipo Diya, has been laid to rest at his private residence after a funeral service held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Paul in the Odogbolu, Odogbolu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State.

President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, at the ceremony on Saturday, described the late chief of general staff as a committed officer, professional and dedicated soldier.

The President also noted Diya’s contributions to the various reforms in the army, which he said had hinged on professionalism and patriotism.

Commending the late military administrator for his selfless service to national peace and development, he commiserated with the family, praying to God to give them the fortitude to bear the vacuum created by his death.

Draped in Nigeria’s national colours, green-white-green, the coffin had Diya’s service cap and boot conspicuously placed on top, carried into the church for the funeral, followed by family members and his wife of many years, Josephine Diya.

Distinguished personalities which included a former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun; former military administrators in the state, members of the state and national assemblies, members of the Armed Forces, and the Inspector General of Police were present.

Also, friends and captains of industry, among other personalities from far and near, joined the family members to bid him farewell for his life of impact and service to the nation and humanity.

The former head of state, General Abubakar Abdulsalam (rtd.), while delivering his address, noted that his professional colleague would be sorely missed.

With a parade and gun salute, the Armed Forces ushered the late lieutenant general to his final resting place.