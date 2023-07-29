PHOTOS: Gov Abiodun, Others Attend Diya’s Funeral In Ogun

The late Chief of General Staff and military administrator of Ogun State, Lt Gen. Oladipo Diya, was given a colourful send-off in Ogun State on Saturday.

Held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Paul in the Odogbolu, Odogbolu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State, the funeral was attended by President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; the former head of state, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd.), among others.

Draped in Nigeria’s national colours, green-white-green, the coffin had Diya’s service cap and boot conspicuously placed on top, carried into the church for the funeral, followed by family members and his wife of many years, Josephine Diya.

See photos from the ceremony below: