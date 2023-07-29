Troops Arrest ‘Bandit Kingpin’, Kill One In Sokoto, Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have arrested a “bandit kingpin” identified as Jabi Ruwa and some suspected gang members in Dambala village of Sokoto State, while a separate operation in Zamfara State left one bandit killed.

A top military source who preferred anonymity told Channels Television that the arrests in Sokoto were carried out on Friday as part of an ongoing clearance operation to rid the North-West of banditry, kidnapping, and other heinous crimes.

Acting on credible information, the troops raided bandits’ enclaves across Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Zamfara states, resulting in the arrest of some suspected members of Ruwa’s gang taking refuge in Dambala village of Sokoto State.

The troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gwadabawa and Troops of Raka in Sokoto, in conjunction with local guides, immediately mobilised to Dambala village, where Jabi Ruwa and four other of his members were apprehended, the source revealed.

All arrested persons are currently undergoing preliminary investigation.

In another sustained clearance operation, troops of OPHD cleared bandits’ enclaves and thoroughfare routes at Sangeko, Kabugu Lamba, Kaboro and Mairairai villages in the Maru Local Government of Zamfara State.

Channels Television gathered that during the process, troops came in contact with armed bandits at notorious bandit leader Alhaji Ilu’s hideout at Sangeko, Kabagon Lamba, Danmani, and Kaboro villages under Maru LGA.

The troops engaged the armed bandits in a gun battle which forced the bandits to flee. While one bandit was neutralised, others escaped with gunshot wounds, it was learnt.

Troops maintained aggressive patrols within the villages to eliminate other bandits and deny them freedom of action within the area.

The Commander, Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Godwin Mutkut, who also doubles as the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, commended the troops and charged them to maintain the momentum.