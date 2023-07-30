2023WWC: [Match Preview] Nigeria Battle Ireland With History On The Horizon

When Nigeria take on already-ousted Ireland in Brisbane Park on Monday, they will be doing so with an eye for history.

While they need a point to advance to the next stage of the competition, victory guarantees the Super Falcons top of Group B standings. If that happens, that will be the first time for Nigeria who have played in all editions of the competition.

Nigeria’s World Cup Journey So Far

Although there were issues with the payment of bonuses before the tournament, the Super Falcons have surprised many with their showing thus far.

They drew with Canada before silencing co-hosts Australia in front of their home crowd.

Rated lowest on the FIFA ranking, avoiding defeat against the Irish will get Nigeria to the knockout phase of the competition for the second consecutive time.

But Waldrum wants more.

“We’re looking for a win as that could see us finish top of the table,” the American said. “I know the 1999 team were very successful [Nigeria reached the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals at that tournament] and we’ve got out of the group stage twice in our history, but I don’t know that any team has had this kind of competition in the group before. ”

Irish Pride

Though the Super Falcons are soaring, the same cannot be said of their Irish foes who have lost their first two games.

On their maiden World Cup quest, they are however ready to fight for pride and end the tournament on a high.

“Obviously, we’re hoping to go in and win. That’s our main goal. I think we have that in our locker. After all, we’ve been through in the tournament, I think it would be great if we could end with a win,” forward Abbie Larkin told FIFA.

“That’s what all the girls are hoping for. Just get a win and make our fans proud. They came all the way over to support us.’

Head To Head

Monday’s match will be the first meeting between both sides. But Ireland had last June beaten Zambia in a friendly clash. They defeated the Copper Queens 3-2 in Dublin, their only win in the last seven matches.

Ireland vs Nigeria Team News

Asides from Deborah Abiodun, who is still serving a suspension, Nigeria do not have injury challenges going into the clash. Asisat Oshoala, the scorer of the side’s third goal against the Maltidas, is expected to start the game having come from the bench on Thursday.

Nigeria’s opponent also have no injury scare as they aim to bow out on a high.

Key Facts

1. A win for Nigeria would be their first-ever unbeaten run in the group stage of the competition.

2. Ireland have not scored from open play in the tournament. They have just scored once through Katie McCabe

3. Both sides have never played themselves

👏 Tiri gbosa for Asisat Oshoala!! 🦅 Nigeria's #8 caps off an incredible win as she led her cast of Super Falcons to a victory over hosts Australia with a stunning goal, sealing the victory and winning today's #SpotlightOfTheDay.@Budweiser | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/aOLx5AccJF — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 27, 2023

Time, Venue, For Ireland vs Nigeria World Cup Game

The game between Ireland and Nigeria at the 2023 Women’s World Cup is billed for Monday, July 31st. It will kick off by 11:00 am (WAT/Nigeria Time) and the venue is the Brisbane Stadium, Australia.