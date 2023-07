Eight people died and another 10 were hospitalised in Russia when trees crashed into a campsite during a hurricane, authorities said on Sunday.

“According to the latest information, eight people died in Mari El due to the hurricane that took place the day before,” said Yevgeny Maslov, mayor of the city of Yoshkar-Ola. Mari El is a Russian region located along the northern bank of the Volga River, and Yoshkar-Ola is its largest city.

AFP