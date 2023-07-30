Fintiri Declares Curfew In Adamawa As Hoodlums Loot Warehouses

Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state after hoodlums looted warehouses of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and others.

The Governor’s spokesman Humwashi Wonosikou disclosed this in a Sunday afternoon statement.

“The Governor of Adamawa State, the Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective immediately Sunday 30th July 2023,” the statement read.

“Governor Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matches and break into business premises and homes carting away property.

“With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.

Rt. Hon. Fintiri said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.

“The Governor is appealing to citizens and residents of the state to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”