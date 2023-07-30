NDLEA Arrests Artistes’ Manager, Businessman Who Sells Drugs At Lagos Island Clubs

In a major anti-drug operation, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended several key figures, including a well-known artistes’ manager and a successful businessman, for distributing illegal drugs in upscale clubs across Lekki and Lagos Island.

According to a statement by NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, the agency’s robust action follows a crucial tip-off regarding a shipment of Colorado, a potent strain of cannabis from Los Angeles.

The first suspect apprehended on Sunday, 23rd July was Oseni Abdulraheem Ayodeji Babatunde, a prominent figure in the Lekki entertainment scene. Babatunde confessed to his involvement in the illegal trade for the past three years and named high-profile clubs, including Quilox, Silver Fox, DNA and Hot Box as the distribution points.

NDLEA operatives intercepted ten parcels of Colorado, weighing 2.50kg, hidden in coffee tins and duvets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), linked to Babatunde. Subsequent search of his residence led to the recovery of more quantities of the illicit substance along with related equipment.

The second individual, an Ikoyi-based businessman Nnadi Kingsley Ikenna, who was out of the country when the shipment arrived, was apprehended upon his return on Thursday, 27th July. Ikenna admitted ownership of part of the confiscated consignment.

Several other high-profile seizures and arrests were made as part of this major anti-drug operation, underlining NDLEA’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in the country.

NDLEA’s Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), praised the dedication and tenacity of the officers involved.

He urged all NDLEA commands to remain steadfast in their mission to counter the increasingly desperate tactics of drug cartels and barons. The ongoing operation is a stark reminder of the continuous battle against drug trafficking in Nigeria and the relentless efforts of NDLEA to disrupt this illegal trade.

