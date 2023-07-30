‘They Didn’t Break The Door,’ Adamawa Govt Narrates How Warehouses Were Looted

The Adamawa State Deputy Governor Prof Kaletapwa Farauta says the hoodlums that attacked some warehouses in the state did not break the doors.

She was speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics hours after hoodlums attacked several warehouses in the state including that of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The attackers looted food and non-food items from the warehouses.

“Two warehouses were attacked in Yola, the state capital, while one was attacked in Numan Local Government Area,” she said on the show. “The NEMA stores and state government warehouse attacked in Yola are within the same axis.

“They drilled holes in the wall of the warehouses, they didn’t break the doors.”

While some have attributed the looting to hunger, the deputy governor has dismissed such claims.

“The government is very mindful of the fact that our people are hungry and our people are suffering. We accept that, but we condemn what has happened because that will not take us forward.

“Those stores and warehouses that have been destroyed, the government is still going to use funds now to repair them. And our youth can channel their energies into positive things instead of doing what they did today,” Prof Farauta argued.

Following Sunday’s looting, Governor Umaru Fintiri acted swiftly by imposing a 24-hour curfew on the state.

The governor’s aide said “the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attack people with matches and break into business premises and homes carting away property”.

Fintiri said only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew.