Three Ukrainian Drones Downed In Moscow Attack

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take Crimea back.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated July 30, 2023
Police officers block off an area around a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a reported drone attack in Moscow on July 30, 2023. Three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early on July 30, 2023, Russia's defence ministry said, in an attack that briefly shut an international airport. While one of the drones was shot down on the city's outskirts, two others were "suppressed by electronic warfare" and smashed into an office complex. No one was injured.

 

Three Ukrainian drones were downed during an attack on Moscow, Russia’s defence ministry said Sunday.

“The Kyiv regime’s attempted terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted,” the ministry said on Telegram, adding that one was shot down and two, “suppressed by electronic warfare”, crashed into a building complex.

According to the Russian defence ministry, “sixteen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defence fire.”

“Another nine Ukrainian drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and, without reaching the target, crashed into the Black Sea,” the ministry said, adding that there were no victims.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

Separately, three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said. The attack damaged two office towers and briefly shut an international airport.

