Wike’s Nomination ‘Compensation’ For Role In Tinubu’s Election, Says Ogunlewe

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe says Nyesom Wike’s ministerial nomination is “compensation” for the ex-Rivers governor’s role in President Bola Tinubu’s emergence.

Wike, who led Rivers State under the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), worked for Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential poll following a fallout with the leadership of his party.

About two months after Tinubu was sworn in, the Nigerian leader sent a list of ministerial nominees to the Senate with Wike, who has not officially left the PDP, headlining it.

While the move has stirred controversy with the PDP yet to decide on Wike’s fate, Senator Ogunlewe says the former governor deserves the nomination.

“It is so easy to decipher. If you are following the development that cumulated in the last election, you would know the role Wike played and you must give him compensation for that role,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to him, Wike was not the only one that worked for the success of the APC in the presidential election.

He says people like ex-governor Dave Umahi and Nasir El-Rufai merit nominations based on their antecedents.

Senator Ogunlewe believes someone such as Umahi needs to “replicate” his infrastructural drive in Ebonyi State at the national level.

“Everybody participated actively in the success of the APC, whether you are in opposition or not,” he added.

But Ogunlewe has warned the nominees to not work against the party’s manifesto.

He believes Tinubu “will not allow you [cabinet members] to mess him up” and as such the nominees should gear up for work.

The former minister of works is also optimistic about a smooth screening process on Monday.

Nigerians are eager to see the country fix its issues and such, there’s no time for further delay, he argued.

“The National Assembly has very little to do. The situation of the country does not warrant plenty talk,” the former lawmaker added.

“We are in a hurry to have a cabinet to move on,” Senator Ogunlewe maintained.