2023 WWC: Zambia Sign Off With First World Cup Goal And Win

Then skipper and star striker Barbra Banda made it 2-0 with a penalty just after the half-hour.

By Khadijat Lawal
Updated July 31, 2023
Zambia’s players react at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group C football match between Costa Rica and Zambia at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

 

Zambia won a Women’s World Cup match for the first time with a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica on Monday to end their debut tournament on a high.

The lowest-ranked team at the competition were spanked 5-0 by Spain and Japan as their chances of getting out of Group C ended in rapid fashion.

But defender Lushomo Mweemba scored after just three minutes in their final group game against Costa Rica in Hamilton — Zambia’s first goal ever at the World Cup.

Costa Rica, also already eliminated and chasing a first victory at the World Cup, pulled one back through Melissa Herrera two minutes after half-time.

Zambia made the game safe in injury time when Racheal Kundananji got a third.

