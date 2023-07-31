2023WWC: Nigeria May Face England In Round Of 16

Nigeria may face England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 if the Lionesses win their group.

The Super Falcons played out a barren draw against Ireland on Monday. With co-hosts Australia smashing Canada 4-0, Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls ended as second in Group B with five points. The Maltidas had seven.

That means Nigeria would take on the winners of Group D. With two rounds of games played in that group, England are top. However, they need to avoid defeat in their last game against China to confirm their leadership.

Denmark are second on the log while China sit third. But both sides have three points each.

So, while it looks likely that Africa’s most successful female team would play England in the next step of the tournament, China or Denmark may also end up as Nigeria’s foes if results go their way.

The Super Falcons’ next match in the competition is on Monday, August 7th, 2023. That game is billed for 8:30 am (Nigeria time/WAT).