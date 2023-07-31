2023 WWC: Super Falcons Draw Ireland, Enter Round Of 16

Super Falcons sealed a spot in the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after a goalless draw with their European contingents, the Republic of Ireland

Randy Waldrum’s team needed a draw to be sure of the next round passage irrespective of the result between co-hosts Australia and 2020 Olympic Champions, Canada.

They also made history by avoiding defeat in three consecutive World Cup matches for the first time.

The Super Falcons were hoping to replicate their performance after they stunned the Matildas last Thursday

They had to endure an early minute of pressure from the Irish captain, Katie McCabe almost gave her side the lead when she attempted a low driving shot which fizzled past the post.

However, in the 14th minute, Asisat Oshoala had the chance to put Nigeria in the lead after Kanu picked up a misplaced pass. which found the Barcelona forward, whose misplaced effort whistled past the left post.

The Nigerians failed to maintain any form of dominance in possession as Angela Platt’s team continued to make their intentions known but were guilty of being lethargic at goal

Super Falcons came out with some change in pace and urgency in attack. It didn’t take them too long with Tony Payne who has been a revelation in the tournament whipped a teasing ball into the box from the left, Payne got up well to head it from close range but the Ireland shot-stopper Brosan pulled off a superb save to deflect the ball onto the crossbar.