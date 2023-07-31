Federal High Court Judge, Mallong Dies

The Federal High Court in Abuja is mourning the sudden loss of one of its esteemed Judges, Hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong.

His untimely demise occurred on Sunday evening, shortly after the court had started its annual vacation.

Chief Registrar of the Court, Hassan Amida Sulaiman, confirmed the tragic news in a heartfelt statement released on Monday.

READ ALSO: One Dead, 12 Wounded In Myanmar Bomb Blast

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our own , hon. Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong.”

Justice Mallong, an esteemed figure within the Federal High Court, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2023, in Abuja, following a brief illness.

His sudden departure has left a significant void in the court, as expressed by Sulaiman, “His absence is a great loss that is difficult to articulate.”

The statement further promised that arrangements for Justice Mallong’s funeral would be made public in due course.

The Federal High Court community and the wider legal fraternity continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Justice Mallong, whose contributions to the judiciary will be greatly missed.