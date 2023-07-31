FG Removes Restrictions On Student Loans, Provides Buses For SUGs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the removal of all restrictions on student loans to make them more easily accessible.

In an effort to ease the burden of the fuel subsidy removal, the President also approved the provision of buses to student bodies across all tertiary institutions in the country.

This is according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake.

Tinubu stated that it is his desire to see that “students can access their campuses without much difficulty as a result of higher transportation costs”.

The President added that the provision of buses would also remove the burden of the additional cost of daily commuting on parents and guardians.

“Similarly, President Tinubu has directed the authorities in all Federal Institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increase in sundry fees payable and where possible defer further increase so that parents and students don’t face too many difficulties,” the statement said.