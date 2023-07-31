Nobody Believed Super Falcons Would Qualify, Says Waldrum

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum, has lauded his side’s performance in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup despite scepticism from several quarters and a bonus row just before the competition.

Despite these, Nigeria made a bright start to the tournament with a well-deserved draw against now-ousted Canada (2020 Olympic Champions) courtesy of the heroics from shot-stopper Nnadozie. They replicated this with a statement victory against co-hosts Australia in Brisbane on Thursday.

With a round of 16 qualification guaranteed Waldrum praised his side’s team spirit and perseverance even though not many believed them.

“I just told them, two years ago when we started this journey, so many things went well and so many things didn’t go well. They never gave up. They continued to believe.

“I don’t anybody think anybody out here believed that we can get out of this group and go through it without losing a match in this group,” he said in an interview with NFF TV

“I am so proud of them and the efforts they’ve put in; so happy for them they’ve put in their experiences and they move on to the next round.”

The coach was not alone in heaping praises on the former African champions.

A former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, had earlier commended the girls for their victory over Australia, saying that their performance shocked Nigerians.

“We are all excited and the beauty of the victory of yesterday is that it’s been a long time, whether the female team or the male team that Nigerians have been excited like this,” he added.

“We have always been used to this kind of joy and happiness and we have not seen that in a long time, but yesterday was something unbelievable.”

Nigeria, from Group B, will meet the winners of Group D which is most likely to be European champions, England.