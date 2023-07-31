‘Salary Review Is Coming’, Tinubu Assures Civil Servants

President Bola Tinubu says his government is planning a review of civil servants salaries.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Monday night during his national broadcast where he mostly spoke about the country’s economy.

According to him, the move is part of efforts to cushion the impact of the removal of petroleum subsidy which has triggered a hike in the price of the commodity.

“In the same vein, we are also working in collaboration with the Labour unions to introduce a new national minimum wage for workers. I want to tell our workers this: your salary review is coming,” Tinubu added.

“Once we agree on the new minimum wage and general upward review, we will make budget provisions for it for immediate implementation.”

He also lauded some private organisations that have reviewed employees’ salaries.

“I want to use this opportunity to salute many private employers in the Organised Private Sector who have already implemented general salary review for employees,” he said.