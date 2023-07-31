Tinubu Appoints Ajuri Ngelale As Special Adviser On Media And Publicity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

This was made known in a statement by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume on Monday.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect from 31st July, 2023 and would terminate at the end of this administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

The President urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment.

Ngelale served as a Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency in the immediate past government of Muhammadu Buhari.