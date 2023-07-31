Tinubu Decorates New Service Chiefs With Higher Ranks At Presidential Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has performed the official decoration of the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

This pivotal event formally marks the beginning of their tenure as the nation’s topmost defence officers.

The ceremony which held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, was witnessed by the vice president, Senator Kassim shetimma, top government officials and family members of the officers.

The Service Chiefs, whose appointments were initially declared on the 19th of June, have undergone comprehensive screening by the National Assembly.

Having successfully completed this legislative scrutiny, they now take up their roles as the chief architects of Nigeria’s defence and security strategies.

President Tinubu, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief, presented the new Service Chiefs with their higher office insignia, signifying the weight of the responsibilities they now bear.

Each Chief, resplendent in their uniforms adorned with their high office’s symbols, pledged their dedication to ensuring the peace, unity, and security of the Nigerian state.