Two-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Stolen From Mother In Ilorin

In a shocking turn of events in Ilorin, Kwara State, a two-month-old baby, Usman Idris, was allegedly abducted from his mother during a school graduation ceremony. The incident transpired around 3:00 pm on Saturday at a school in the Deeper Life area, Sawmill, Ilorin.

Sekinah, also known as Iya Mujidat, the distressed mother, confirmed the incident on Sunday. She depicted the suspect as a tall woman of fair complexion, dressed in purple Ankara with a black headscarf.

The suspect, claiming to be a Christian, had approached Sekinah two weeks prior, expressing interest in learning snack-making, which the unsuspecting mother had agreed to.

“We attended the graduation together,” Iya Mujidat shared. “She offered to hold Usman while I went with his older brother to collect his graduation certificate. That was the last I saw of her.”

Despite not knowing any of the suspect’s family or having her contact details, Iya Mujidat has reported the case to the ‘A’ Division Police Station in Surulere, Ilorin.

As of the time of reporting, there has been no update from the police, and attempts to reach the police spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, have been unsuccessful.