‘Tired Of Complaining’: Ex-NBA President Akpata Confirms Labour Party Membership

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Akpata has confirmed that he is a member of the Labour Party (LP).

He said this in a post on his Instagram handle where he hinged the move on wanting to be part of the solution to the challenges facing the country.

“Quite a number of people have called/messaged me to confirm the news, currently making the rounds, that I have joined a political party,” he said.

“Yes…I joined the @labourparty_ng in March this year and on Sunday I attended my first Ward Meeting at Oredo Ward 6, in Benin City, where I was formally introduced to members of the Ward and presented with my Party membership card.

“This was a major step for me and not one that I took lightly…but

I simply got tired of complaining about Nigeria every day and bemoaning her fate and I decided to take the plunge and try to be part of the solution rather than agonising continually over the problem.

“This, for me, is the start of a very important journey and it is my prayer that I arrive safely at my destination.”