Don’t Attack Niger, Impose Stringent Sanctions On Military Junta, Falana Advises ECOWAS

Femi Falana, SAN, on Tuesday, called on the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to “impose more stringent sanctions on Niger and adopt measures to make them work, particularly given the intransigence of the coup plotters.”

This comes two days after ECOWAS declared the country’s airspace a no-flight zone and gave the military junta in Niger one week to cede power with a warning that the “use of force” was not ruled out.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded the “immediate release and reinstatement” of Niger’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, who has been held by the military since Wednesday.

Reacting to the steps taken by the West African bloc, Falana argued that suspending Niger from ECOWAS was not enough, according to a statement by Tayo Soyemi of Falana and Falana Chambers.

READ ALSO: Ministerial Screening: Akpabio Stops El-Rufai From Addressing ‘Strong Petition’ On Kaduna Insecurity

“The leaders of the sub-regional body should refrain from attending international conferences with coup plotters as was recently witnessed during the recently concluded Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg, Russia,” the human rights lawyer said.

Falana was said to have made the calls in a paper titled “Unconstitutional Change of Governments: the Role of Bar Associations”, delivered on Tuesday at a two-day conference of the West African Bar Association (WABA) in Accra, Ghana.

The paper, read in part: “Last week, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the presidential guards’ unit, overthrew the Mohamed Bazoum administration and declared himself the ruler of Niger’s new ruler.”

See the full statement below: