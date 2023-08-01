FG Says Tinubu Committed To Free Press, Accountability

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has stated its commitment to a new era of openness and access to information through various media channels in the country.

The new Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, emphasised this while speaking with correspondents in the Presidential Villa.

READ ALSO: NLC Insists No Going Back As Nationwide Protest Begins Wednesday

He told the State House correspondents that the President has directed that no public official should “talk down” to Nigerians.

According to the special adviser, the administration will also be opening up the Presidential Villa in an unprecedented way to promote transparency and accountability.