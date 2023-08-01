Reps Ask NLC To Shelve Strike, Seek Swift Distribution Of Palliatives

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend its nationwide strike beginning on Wednesday, while calling on the Federal Government to expedite the implementation of planned palliative measures.

“We call on the leadership of the NLC and other labour unions in Nigeria to please divert their energies to join the House of Representatives in continuous engagement with the federal government,” a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi Jr., said.

The House said this would enable the workers to achieve expedited implementation of the interventions of the Federal Government and push for additional immediate measures to provide succour for Nigerians.

The lower chamber also urged the Federal Government to consider additional measures that would bring immediate respite to the people, as the measures announced take effect in the coming months.

See the full statement below: